Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Citizens Financial Group worth $60,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,584 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CFG stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

