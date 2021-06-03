Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $57.55 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,916 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $57,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

