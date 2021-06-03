Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Datadog worth $59,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,207,265 shares of company stock worth $101,534,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.21 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

