Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 150,621 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.22% of SL Green Realty worth $60,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

