Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 86,688 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $57,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE TSN opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

