Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Eversource Energy worth $58,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,954,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

