Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,541,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.67% of VEREIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in VEREIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in VEREIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

