Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $57,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

