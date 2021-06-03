Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $16.10. Ryerson shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $617.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ryerson by 132.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ryerson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

