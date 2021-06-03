Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys 6,060 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

