Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 648,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,281,000. General Motors makes up approximately 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 473,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

