Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $371.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

