Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO remained flat at $$63.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,719. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.