Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $55.98 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.01. 36,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

