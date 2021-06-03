Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 107,745 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,745 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,653. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

