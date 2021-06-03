Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.