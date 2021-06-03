Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 4,335,946 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $395.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

