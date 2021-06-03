SAFE2 (SAFE2) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01189570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.68 or 0.99926261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033815 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

