SafeCoin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $99.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,084.75 or 1.00141940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.01130264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00539470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00404087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004152 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

