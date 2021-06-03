SafeMoon Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $27.31 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00312696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00232952 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.01190597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.10 or 0.99841853 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

