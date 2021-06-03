saffron.finance (SFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and $1.49 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for $571.02 or 0.01458988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.95 or 0.09351401 BTC.

About saffron.finance

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,869 coins and its circulating supply is 90,486 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.