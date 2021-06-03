Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

SAFRY opened at $38.07 on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

