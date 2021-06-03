salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

