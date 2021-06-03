salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.62 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

