salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

