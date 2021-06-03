Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report earnings per share of $6.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.43 and the lowest is $6.09. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $12.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $163.32 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

