Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.39. 3,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 132,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

