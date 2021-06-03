Savix (SVX) Price Tops $5.78

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Savix coin can now be bought for $5.78 or 0.00014977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Savix has a market cap of $342,808.42 and $84,919.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.01015418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.11 or 0.09305742 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 105,482 coins and its circulating supply is 59,278 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

