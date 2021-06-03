Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,601 ($47.05). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,576 ($46.72), with a volume of 168,272 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,557.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,926 shares of company stock valued at $206,527,400.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

