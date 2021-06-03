Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Harborview Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.