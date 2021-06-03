Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

