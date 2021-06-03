Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lowered by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,580,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,943. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

