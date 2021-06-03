Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

SAIC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 380,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,376. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

