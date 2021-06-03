Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 45.6% Higher This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Scrypta has a total market cap of $315,695.76 and approximately $896.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001368 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002316 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,023,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,223,567 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

