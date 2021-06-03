Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 90.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 90.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 90.8% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $19,743.01 and approximately $883.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00028607 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001537 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,709,884 coins and its circulating supply is 16,909,884 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

