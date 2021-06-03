SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCYX opened at $8.45 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. Research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

