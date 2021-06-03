Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,090 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 471,083 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $105,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,845 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

SEA stock opened at $253.45 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

