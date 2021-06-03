Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report sales of $355.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.08 million to $365.78 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.