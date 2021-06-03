Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 277.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,350 shares of company stock worth $5,948,042 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.16 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

