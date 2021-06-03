Secret Market Capitalization Tops $119.00 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $119.00 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.73 or 0.00533379 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.69 or 0.01407928 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,902,419 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

