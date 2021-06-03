SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $14.68

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $15.10. SecureWorks shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 622 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

