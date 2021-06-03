Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,029 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,269.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,437.13 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.