Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

LCY stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

