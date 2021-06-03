Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.