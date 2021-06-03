Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 100,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.