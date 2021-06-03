Selfkey (KEY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $39.31 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.01020093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.95 or 0.09351401 BTC.

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

