SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLS traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 22,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,180. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.