Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head-To-Head Survey

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99% Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72%

10.3% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Semler Scientific and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million 18.99 $14.01 million $1.74 62.65 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 46.87 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.13

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

