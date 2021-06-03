Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

