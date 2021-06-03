Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

SMTC stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

